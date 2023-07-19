Police have charged a 77-year-old woman in connection with a July 14 crash that killed a pedestrian in a Gainesville crosswalk.
After consultation with prosecutors, police on Tuesday charged Paula Ann Buresh of Gainesville with failure to stop for a pedestrian, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Police say Buresh was driving a 2011 Honda Odyssey when she hit the victim on Somerset Way approaching Forkland Way just after 7:15 a.m.
The victim, Chyi Mao, 72, of Gainesville, was in the crosswalk at the time, Carr said.
Buresh stayed on the scene, and speed, alcohol or drug use were not factors, Carr said.
After she was charged, Buresh was released on a summons to appear in court.
Age may not have played a factor in this tragic accident, but there has been a significant uptick in older drivers causing major accidents recently. Will we ever see age based driver retesting in Virginia? Probably not. Hopefully the AI based safety controls that are starting to deploy will save us.
