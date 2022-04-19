A 59-year-old Lake Ridge man faces a reckless driving charge in connection with an April 13 crash that killed a 77-year-old Woodbridge man and injured three others.
Andrew William Irwin of Persimmon Place remains hospitalized and warrants will be served when he's released, said Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Police said the wreck happened at 1:20 pm. when Irwin, the driver of a 2009 Mercedes E350, was traveling south on Minnieville Road approaching Smoketown Road and disregarded a red traffic signal. The Mercedes collided in the intersection with a 2016 Toyota Highlander traveling east on Smoketown Road.
The impact forced the Toyota into a 2000 Honda Accord that was stopped at a red traffic signal in the left turn lane on northbound Minnieville Road to Smoketown Road, Perok said.
Fire and rescue crews extricated the Toyota's driver, identified as Mohammed Khalil Abdallah, 77, of Woodbridge from the SUV and took him by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.
A passenger in the Toyota, a 64-year-old Woodbridge woman, along with the Honda's driver, a 72-year-old Woodbridge woman, were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Perok said. Irwin was also hospitalized with minor injuries.
Perok said Irwin was traveling more than the posted speed limit when he disregarded the red light at the intersection and struck the Toyota Highlander.
I believe there is an interchange planned for Minnieville at PWP, but that's years from being complete. And that will do nothing for Smoketown at Minnieville where this accident occurred. There are just too many people trying to get through these congested areas. It often takes a full two minutes for the lights to go through the cycle and I guess many people feel they are too important to wait that long, so they don't. Many times, as in this case, it's the innocent party who is killed.
People routinely run reds in the area. Just last week, PWC Parkway and Minnieville, multiple drivers ran a solid red when I had the green left turn arrow. Had I accelerated immediately, I would've gotten hit. People don't care. They see the yellow 80-100 yards away and just go for it hoping no one gets in the way. I'd say guess 40% of people on the roads have absolutely no business having a license due to their illegal driving habits.
The tragedy at Smoketown is not the same as the racing we all see but speeding is typical these days. Too many younger drivers think this is NASCAR and could care less about stop signs, red lights, speed limits,etc. I live on Minnieville past Dale Blvd and our end is truly a racetrack at all hours. Small sedans with very loud mufflers (which used to be banned) fly by and many including me have reported and begged for the police to monitor but it just gets worse. I have never seen even ONE car pulled over. If they are east bound they stop at the light at Dale Blvd and then continue racing toward the Parkway and Smoketown creating havoc. I see them on Old Bridge and Cardinal too where there have been fatalities . We need law enforcement to enforce the traffic laws before more die.
I see blatant disregard for red lights daily. Some people haven’t even reached the intersection by the time the light has turned red. Speeding is a huge issue. Disregard for other lives is an even bigger issue.
More than a tragedy, this is a crime. A willful, awful crime, against defenseless, law-abiding senior citizens who have been largely forgotten in Prince William County.
Minnieville Road has been a race track for some time, devoid of law enforcement and public responsibility.
Keep a keen eye out for the next great tragedy to take place at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Fowke Lane. A combination of ignorance, greed and indifference by elected officials, government bureaucrats and local businesses resulted in a failure to put a traffic light at the intersection which serves MULTIPLE communities and is also used as its own speedway for cut-through traffic from Minnieville to Smoketown.
Mark my words, now that Kaiser is about to open, these failures will come back to haunt all of those responsible for this failure of leadership. In the form of political and financial backlash, and the ghosts of those taken too early from this world.
I was thinking about the situation where the new Kaiser is while passing by there the other day. Its going to be nightmare.
