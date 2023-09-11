Police have charged an 18-year-old Woodbridge man with involuntary manslaughter in an Aug. 30 crash that killed another driver on Minnieville Road.
The wreck happened about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Minnieville Road and Hedgewood Drive in Dale City.
Police say the drivers of a 2011 BMW 535, and a 2014 Nissan 370 Z were traveling southbound on Minnieville Road "at a high rate of speed" when the driver of the Nissan attempted an aggressive maneuver to pass a pick-up truck.
While attempting the maneuver, the driver of the Nissan lost control and struck the driver’s side area of the BMW. The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway.
The Nissan traveled a short distance off-road before impacting a telephone pole, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The BMW also traveled a short distance before entering an embankment causing the vehicle to briefly become airborne and strike a tree.
The driver of the BMW, 23-year-old Juan Jose Bonilla Bonilla, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan, Bilecer Turcios Hernandez, 18, of Woodbridge, suffered minor injuries. On Sept. 8, police charged him with involuntary manslaughter and driving without a license, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Bond and court date information was unavailable on Monday.
No other occupants were in either vehicle and, no other vehicles were involved in the collision.
It was the second deadly crash that week in Prince William County involving speeding drivers.
Police charged a 16-year-old Haymarket boy in connection with an Aug. 26 crash that started with two drivers speeding in Gainesville, according to police. The wreck happened about 1:10 a.m. on Catharpin Road near Fallen Oaks Place and the driver of one of the cars died.
(3) comments
"The driver of the Nissan, Bilecer Turcios Hernandez, 18, of Woodbridge, suffered minor injuries. On Sept. 8, police charged him with involuntary manslaughter and driving without a license..."
No license, I wonder if Mr. Hernandez has insurance to cover the loss and damages he's caused or the attorney's fees he'll be incurring. Oh wait, that's what hard working, law abiding citizens are for.
If only PWC took reckless driver calls seriously. Understaffed and lack of morale makes them not care to catch these drivers before a tragedy occurs.
Koo caw...blues parrots don't like cage keepers or race tracks so instead we let our young parrots die. Koo caww....
