Police have identified the driver killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash Dec. 15 on Purcell Road in mid-Prince William County as Brian Parker, 37, of Woodbridge.
The wreck happened about 2:24 a.m. in the 12500 block of Purcell Road when Parker, driving a 2011 Honda Accord, lost control while traveling east at "a high rate of speed," Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The Honda left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire, becoming fully engulfed, Carr said. Rescue workers responded and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.
Due to the fire and condition of the driver, the remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm identity, Carr said.
Parker was the only occupant in the car.
