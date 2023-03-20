The Dulles Greenway and Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy are celebrating the birth of a baby bald eagle on the Dulles Greenway wetlands.
Rosa and Martin, the adult female and male bald eagles that reside on the wetlands near Leesburg, laid three eggs in February. The first eaglet hatched March 14. The second and third have joined the family since, with the latest hatching Sunday. You can view a video of mom feeding all three babies here.
According to the National Eagle Center, bald eagles typically lay one to three eggs per year and they begin to hatch after about 35 days of incubation. Once the incubation period is over, it can take up to two days for the hatchling to emerge. The next stage in the nesting process will be rearing and preparing the baby eaglets to fledge, which is at about 10 - 12 weeks of age.
Rosa, Martin, and their offspring can be viewed on the Dulles Greenway live-stream eagle cameras at www.dullesgreenway.com/eagle-cam/. The website also features a moderated chat every Monday 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. and Thursday 8:30-9:30 p.m. that allows viewers to comment and ask questions about the bald eagles. Teachers can also request a virtual classroom chat by emailing thoffman@dullesgreenway.com.
Thankfully there aren't any wind farms around the area. At least that I know of.
