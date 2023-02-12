A man in a reflective vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3.
Police say the suspect in the latest robbery walked into the bank at 17054 Richmond Highway at 10:10 a.m., handed the teller a note implying he had a weapon and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
The robber then fled on foot toward Allerton Court, police said. A search with K9s and a police helicopter didn't find the suspect.
He was described as Black, 5 foot 9 to 5 foot 10 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflaged fitted cap, a black face mask, a yellow reflective vest with a bright yellow sweatshirt underneath, gray athletic wear pants and black shoes, police said.
The robbery comes just three days after the nearby Truist Bank on River Ridge Boulevard was robbed by a suspect matching a similar description, but in that case the suspect was wearing a construction hat.
On Feb. 3, a man matching the description robbed the TD Bank at 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries.
(3) comments
White supremacy is an epidemic in Dumfries.
I hope the county police, county sheriff and Dumfries police have a plan to work together to catch this guy.
Good ole Dumfries. Between murders, bank robberies, hit-and-runs and assorted mugging and assaults, the cops are always busy in Dumfries.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.