Officers shot and fatally injured a 79-year-old Dumfries man Thursday evening after he confronted them with a handgun, the Prince William County police department said.
Police were called to the 3600 block of Secret Grove Court in the Four Seasons 55 and older community outside Montclair at 7:14 p.m. for a report of a suicidal individual. The caller reported to police that her husband was making concerning statements and armed with a handgun. When officers arrived at the home, the husband had left the residence and was reportedly on foot with the handgun in the community, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Officers requested helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police to aid in the search and members of the department's crisis intervention team were on scene.
As officers were searching for the husband, the helicopter located him in a nearby wooded area where he was seen walking back towards his house, Perok said. Officers saw the husband near the front door of the residence, still armed with the handgun, he said.
During the encounter, five officers discharged their department-issued firearms at the man who was struck an unknown number of times. At this time, it is unknown if the man discharged his weapon, Perok said. Officers rendered aid to the man and immediately requested medical assistance. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, Perok said. No officers were injured during the incident.
Between the time of the initial call and the shooting, officers were on scene for over an hour, Perok said. The involved officers will be placed on routine paid leave.
A criminal investigation and separate administrative investigation are currently underway.
(3) comments
Spillage activity from nearby Dale Sh*tty
Yuppies didn't pay up for the drugs.
Well if it’s a non white, then there’ll be rioting, looting and just some good ol socialist activities!
Thanks Democrats for turning PWC into yet another democratic S**t H0le.
Good job!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.