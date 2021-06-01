Dumfries Town Council has increased pay 58% to 87.5% for its members.
The council voted 5-0 to implement different levels of raises for the mayor, vice mayor and council members. Council member Cydny Neville abstained and council member Tyrone Brown was absent.
Virginia code gives localities leeway in determining pay for its local governing bodies. The town’s existing salary guidelines are $12,000 for the mayor, $9,600 for the vice-mayor and $8,400 for council members.
The ordinance approved increases the mayor’s salary to $19,000 annually, a 58% bump, the vice-mayor to $18,000, an 87.5% raise, and council members to $15,000, a 78.5% increase.
The changes take effect on July 1 and cost $65,772 annually.
Town Manager Keith Rogers said the money will come from small reductions within the town administration, planning, community development and council travel and training budgets to accommodate the changes.
One person spoke at a public hearing prior to the vote, asking questions about town code and for more information about the source of the money.
Neville abstained because she wanted to first see exactly how much money was coming from different departments to allow the change.
“I support this, but I would really like to see the impact on the budget before I can vote in support,” she said. “I feel more comfortable seeing the fiscal impact on the budget before I vote in support.”
Other council members did not comment on the proposal before voting in favor.
