State police say a dump truck driver accidentally engaged the dump bed Tuesday while traveling under an overpass on northbound Interstate 95, leading to a crash that stalled traffic all day.
The 1998 Kenworth dump truck was traveling north on I-95 at the 134 mile marker at the Truslow Road bridge in Stafford County when the raised dump bed hit with the bridge overpass about 12:40 p.m. The collision caused the dump bed to become wedged between the roadway and bridge.
The driver of the truck, Earl V. Vaughan, 69, of Dunnsville, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said. Vaughan was wearing a seatbelt.
Vaughan was charged with reckless driving, Coffey said. The crash remains under investigation.
I-95 north was closed for nearly four hours as transportation engineers inspected the bridge for structural damage and the dump truck was removed.
Traffic was detoured at exit 133, where motorists could access Route 17 northbound or Route 17 Business southbound to Route 1. U.S. 1 and arterial roads through the Fredericksburg area overflowed with stalled traffic.
Information Please: Who owns the dump truck that caused such a big economic loss today? What was the cause of the accident?
