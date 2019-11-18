A two-alarm blaze late Monday morning damaged three town houses in Manassas, leaving eight people displaced.
Fire crews were called to the 9300 block of Byrd Drive at 11:45 a.m., where the center townhouse in a row of townhomes was on fire in the rear of the building.
The fire spread to two adjoining town houses, said Manassas city spokeswoman Patty Prince, but firefighters were able to contain the flames and douse the fire.
There were no injuries. Eight people displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Two of the homes are uninhabitable at this time. The Fire Marshal estimates damages at about $100,000 and the cause is still under investigation.
Stay with insidenova.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.