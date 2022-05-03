Loudoun County fire investigators say an anomaly in electrical wiring sparked a Monday afternoon fire that left $1.67 million in damages to a Chantilly home.
About 4:20 p.m., 911 received a call reporting a fire in a large home on Paramount Place in Chantilly. Fire and rescue crews from Dulles South, Kirkpatrick Farms, Aldie, Moorefield, Fairfax County, and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority were dispatched, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Firefighters arrived to find fire showing from the garage and first floor of the three-story home. All residents, including two dogs, were safely outside.
Crews attacked the bulk of the fire from the outside so that additional crews could make their way inside, where they worked to douse the flames and look for fire in the walls and attic spaces, the release said. Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters remained on scene to assist the Fire Marshal’s Office investigation.
No one was injured.
Loudoun fire officials offered the following electrical safety tips to help keep the community safe:
- Keep your home’s electrical system in good repair. Contact a licensed electrician if you have flickering lights, sparks, non-functioning outlets, or need wiring repairs or upgrades.
- Residents should have all electrical work done by a qualified electrician, including scheduling electrical inspections when buying or remodeling a home.
Call a qualified electrician or your landlord if you have:
- Frequent problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers
- A tingling feeling when you touch an electrical appliance
- Discolored or warm wall outlets
- A burning or rubbery smell coming from an appliance
- Flickering or dimming lights
- Sparks from an outlet
If you notice a possible electrical issue in your home, it is recommended you turn off the main or master switch in your circuit panel until a qualified electrician has fixed the issue. When in doubt, call 911 for assistance!
