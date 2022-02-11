The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has captured a handcuffed man who escaped police custody Thursday night in Sterling.
Millah Grant, 21, was arrested after 9 a.m. after a search n the area of Church Road and Holly Avenue, the sheriff's office said. He was initially arrested for trespassing and assault on law enforcement at a home in the Parc Dulles apartments late Thursday, but escaped from deputies.
Though handcuffed, Grant reportedly changed clothing with the assistance of a friend, the sheriff's office said.
A manhunt continued through the night with deputies learning of his possible location about 7:50 a.m. He was finally arrested about an hour later.
(2) comments
We're seeing that half the time a suspect / wanted person / actual perpetrator leaves the scene before the police arrive and isn't apprehended, now this.
How in the heck does a handcuffed bad guy get away?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.