The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory and excessive heat watch today for much of the D.C. area, with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s and heat index values as high as 110.
The late-summer heat wave stretching across the central and eastern U.S. is expected to stick around through Saturday, when a front will bring showers and thunderstorms, some severe.
The heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, Fauquier and Stafford counties, as is the excessive heat watch.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, the weather service said.
Local governments have not yet announced the opening of any cooling centers, but libraries and community centers are open during business hours for those who need to get out of the heat.
The steamy forecast has also prompted some cancellations. In Prince William County, the county farmers market scheduled for today is cancelled as is the Fridays at 5 concert at the McCoart Administration Building plaza.
The weather service offers the following safety tips for dealing with the heat:
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
- Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.
Oh wow, it's hot in the summertime? If only everyone gets their 5th booster shot and pays more taxes, "climate change" can be solved!
Don't you realize this is the hottest month in the history of the earth!? How are we going to cool all those datacenters?
Climate continues to be a major issue that affects far more people than drag queen shows, DEI, CRT, or illegal immigrants. Of course, some people want to focus on the drag queens because they can't possibly imagine life without vehicles with mufflers.
[thumbup]
What does a muffler have to do with climate? It's a sound-dampening device. Did you mean a catalytic converter?
Electric cars don't have mufflers (or catalytic converters, gas tanks, exhaust pipes, etc). Pick whatever makes you happy. My point won't change regardless on whatever part of an ICE vehicle you want to focus on.
It's his subtle way of talking about cars that run on internal combustion engines.
That's right, it has never before been hot in late July. This heat is a cataclysmic event and we are all likely to die.
I often wonder if you are as ignorant as you come across, or are just playing games. I suspect you think most people are as ignorant as you pretend to be and are just playing along with the misinformation.
If you were truly informed you would know that June of 2023 was almost the coolest June on record for the Washington, DC region. You would also know that the northeastern US has seen a general lowering of daytime high temperatures over the last 20 years. And it has seen less extreme weather than in the late 20th Century.
The forecast for the foreseeable future is not even close to a record. It might get to 100 degrees in Washington, DC on Friday. If it does, that would be the first time since 2016. In July of 1930, there were 11 days over 100. That was probably caused by Donald Trump, although he had not been born yet.
Phoenix has been in the news for having a long streak of hot weather this summer. But in March earlier this year they had a record streak of cold weather.
Much of my college experience and career involved climate. We haven't seen anything recently that remotely approaches the extremes of weather that we can experience across the US.
When you are not spouting BS you can check out weather records here: https://www.weather.gov/wrh/Climate?wfo=lwx
If your college life had focused on climate, you would know weather doesn't equal climate. Have you visited a glacier and witnessed the extent of loss since the start of industrialization? It's staggering. Canada, Europe, same story. The evidence is there. Look at sea temperature; it's destroying the coral reefs in Florida and elsewhere.
My college didn't focus on climate, but rather on geology and geomorpholgy, but climate is a huge part of those fields and we look at climate over millenia, not just a few decades or centuries. I grew up with glaciers visible outside my window. The melting of glaciers started well before industrialization. The melting has actually slowed since industrialization.
Sea surface temperatures were on a decline in the 21st Century until about 2008. Then they rose until about 2016 and then started declining again. But, it depends where you look. Global currents tend to migrate and assigning a temperature is not straighgt forward. Neither is acidification which may be affected by atmospheric carbon dioxide. While coral reefs may become bleached in some areas, they are thriving in other areas.
It's clear from your posts you have NO background in academia. Clearly you never attended graduate school. And you are not a climate scientist. My firm has several contracts with NASA and NOAA. We work with actual climate scientists.
The science behind climate change is NOT based on short term data. You link confirms we are in a dangerous heat wave, it does NOT refute global warming.
You can check out the conclusions of NASA here.
https://climate.nasa.gov/evidence/
"There is unequivocal evidence that Earth is warming at an unprecedented rate. Human activity is the principal cause."
That is not a question or an opinion, it's a definite statement from experts. When you have a PhD and gain several decades of experience in the field, you get to have an opinion on the matter.
You are the one that turned a news article on weather into a climate change rant. Not only did I attend graduate school. I did it at tax payer's expense (1985 -1986) after I had worked for the federal government from 1978 to 1985. Of course I only have one master's degree, so I am sure your intellect is greater.
Don't bother with him. He's really no different than any other troll on this site, he just thinks his framed pieces of paper give him the ability to incessantly ramble on every article with an air of superiority. It doesn't take long to realize he's a bit of a lightweight and should be conversed with merely as a form of entertainment.
Those of us with who attended grad school manage to not mention it in nearly every one of our posts on here. It's clear the guy has serious insecurities which he projects on everyone else. I knew his type in the military, the ones who would hurl some verbal diarrhea, which we'd all nod and acknowledge, and then would immediately make fun of them when they walked away.
Unlike the two of you, Paul and John. I am still relevant.
A person is only as good as their education and experience. Those are words to live by. So yes, one should always talk about achievement when expressing an opinion.
Whatever you think you did in the military, John, it clearly pales to my Service. I knew your type in the military. You are the type we forgot about as soon as you were discharged.
"Whatever you think you did in the military, John, it clearly pales to my Service."
You're just making a fool of yourself at this point dude. You're likely at least 10 years older than me, grow up. I mean, you're the one with at least 2 alts on this site (everyone knows it because you're clearly not smart enough to change up your writing style).
I was proud of what I did, but I didn't make a career of it. Decided to get out and use my clearance to make O-5 pay as a 22yr old while you were still playing with PowerPoints and naively thinking you were making a difference. Now I come on here just to laugh at your paper-thin analysis of nearly every topic.
