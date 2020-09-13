Officials with Fairfax County Public Schools say a recent ransomeware attack didn't disrupt distance learning during the first week of school.
"However, we are working diligently with the FBI and our cybersecurity consultants to investigate the nature, scope and extent of any possible data compromise," the school district said in a news release.
Investigators are trying to determine if personal information has been compromised, and will take steps to notify affected individuals as appropriate.
"Please know that FCPS is working diligently to protect the information of our staff, students and their families," the release said.
School officials are asking students and staff not to make changes to their devices as a result of the attack.
A hacker group called Maze has claimed responsibility for at the attack on the 12th largest school system in the country.
"As proof of the attack, the threat actors have uploaded a zip file of data they claim was exfiltrated from the school system. At time of publication, Maze had published just 2% of the data they claim to have swiped from Fairfax County Public Schools," Infosecurity Magazine reported.
School officials say they don't yet know the extent of the impact on school system data, but have retained "leading security experts" to help recover from the situation.
"FCPS is committed to protecting the information of our students, our staff, and their families. We will work with law enforcement to the fullest extent to prosecute any individuals or groups that attack our systems," the school district's statement said.
