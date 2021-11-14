A Fairfax County man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday morning stabbing near Leesburg that left one man dead and a second-victim injured.
Melvin H Wasike, 22, of Fairfax, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and breaking and entering while armed in the attack in the the Barclay Woods community, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Wasike was arrested Sunday afternoon, the release said.
The victim has been identified as Michael Fadely, 46, of Leesburg. A second victim inside the home, whose name is not being released, was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, the release said.
The sheriff's office continues to investigate the circumstances that led the suspect to attack the victims.
Wasike is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
(1) comment
He likely did this because he saw a confederate monument just prior to his attack.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.