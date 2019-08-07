Fairfax County police Chief Ed Roessler said officers are working to clear the Gannett headquarters building in McLean following a 911 call of an ex-employee in the building with a gun.
The chief said at a news conference that police are looking for a person of interest, but declined to release any information on that person.
Roessler said police have not confirmed that the 911 call was accurate, but "we are treating this an an active shooter" as a safety precaution.
Fairfax County police have set up a reunification center for anyone impacted by the threat investigation, which Roessler said will likely take several more hours.
The center is at the McLean Hilton at 7920 Jones Branch Drive.
Just before noon, police received the 911 report of a person with a weapon in the building at 7950 Jones Branch Drive, which houses the offices of the headquarters USA TODAY.
Police said they have so far found no evidence of "any acts of violence or injuries."
USA TODAY reported that the report was likely a mistake, but Roessler said that has not been confirmed.
The building has been evacuated.
"Alarms sounded at the building as police squad cars converged on the scene," USA TODAY wrote on its website. "Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor were patrolling the area and a helicopter hovered overhead."
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
