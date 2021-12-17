A Washington, D.C., man has been named as a potential serial killer suspected in at least four murders across Virginia.
Anthony Eugene Robinson, 35, was named as the “shopping cart killer” by Harrisonburg and Fairfax County police at a press conference on Friday.
Robinson has been charged with the slaying of Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, according to the Daily News-Record. He is in custody.
Fairfax County police have tentatively linked Robinson to the murder of Cheyenne Brown, of Washington, D.C., who was last seen on Sept. 30. Police said they believe her remains, along with another unidentified person, were found in a wooded area in the Huntington area of Fairfax County on Wednesday.
“The victims did nothing wrong,” said Fairfax Maj. Ed O’Carroll. “It didn’t have to happen.”
Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis said Robinson’s signature was meeting people through dating websites. He’d meet people at motels, kill them through blunt force trauma and then transport their bodies to a dumping site using a shopping cart.
Davis said police believe he also met other people through dating sites whom he did not kill.
Fairfax County police had filed any charges in the slayings as of Friday afternoon, but said they are forthcoming.
Davis said, among notable serial killers, Robinson has a “remarkable absence of criminal history.”
Brown is so far the earliest suspected victim, although it’s unclear when the unidentified person was last seen.
O’Carroll said surveillance video showed Brown arriving at the Huntington Metro station on Sept. 30.
Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner said Robinson met the two victims found in Northern Virginia at the Moon Inn on U.S. 1. Police did not say when they believe she was murdered.
Harrisonburg police said they started searching for Redmon on Nov. 10 after family and friends last saw her around Oct. 24. The Charlottesville Police Department said Smith was reported missing on Nov. 19 after last being seen Nov. 14.
The bodies of Redmon and Smith were found in a lot off Linda Lane near Country Club Road in Harrisonburg on Nov. 23. Robinson was arrested that night.
O’Carroll said Fairfax County was contacted by the Metropolitan Police Department on Dec. 7 to assist in locating Brown. They were unable to locate her at the time.
Officers received information that directed them to the wooded area off U.S. 1 on Wednesday and discovered the bodies.
The bodies were discovered in a wooded area in a plastic container off Fairhaven Avenue, which is across the street from the Moon Inn.
O’Carroll apologized to the victims’ families, but said that “Justice will prevail and the offender will be held accountable.”
O’Carroll said police have not ruled out the possibility that someone else is involved.
Police are asking other law enforcement officials to coordinate any possible connected killings. Davis said Robinson had previous addresses in New York and Prince George’s County, Md. Davis wasn’t sure how far back his killing spree may date.
“He didn’t suddenly turn into who he was three months ago,” he said.
Anyone with information about Robinson or other potential victims is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-246-7800. Anonymous tips can be reported at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Robinson is being represented in Harrisonburg by attorney Louis Nagy. He is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail. His next court appearance is Dec. 27 in Rockingham County General District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.