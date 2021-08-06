Effective Monday, Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun will require all employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face masks while inside county facilities.
In Prince William County, all county employees will be required to wear a face-covering in all indoor public settings while on duty, regardless of vaccination status. This is an update to the county’s current Face Covering Directive, which requires all unvaccinated employees to wear a face-covering in all settings while on duty, County Executive Chris Martino said.
Members of the public are also required to wear face coverings inside county facilities.
"However, because of medical and religious reasons to not wear a mask, we cannot force members of the public to wear a mask and we cannot deny service to those not wearing a mask," county Communications Director Sherrie Johnson said in an email to InsideNova. "For those members of the public who do not have a face covering, we will continue to offer them one when they come in the door."
Fairfax County announced Friday afternoon that face masks will be required for all employees and visitors to county facilities effective Monday due to a rise in COVID-19 transmission in the county.
And in Loudoun, officials are reinstating the mask requirement following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Ralph Northam and the Loudoun County Health Department.
“Wearing a mask helps to prevent the spread of the virus among both unvaccinated and vaccinated people,” said Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “In addition to wearing a mask, the most important action you can take is getting vaccinated if you have not already done so because we know that vaccinated people are less likely to experience severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, including from the Delta variant.”
The Health Department strongly recommends that everyone age 12 years and older get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Vaccines are available free of charge at pharmacies and other providers throughout the area, as well as through local health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.