School officials in Fairfax and Prince William counties say they aren't planning any changes to school operating status after news of two patients in Northern Virginia testing positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.
Loudoun County Public Schools on Sunday said officials are suspending all school-sponsored international travel through through June 30, and to cancel the upcoming Loudoun International Youth Leadership Summit (LIYLS), which was scheduled to begin on March 20.
On Saturday, a Marine stationed at Quantico Marine Corps base tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling overseas. The patient is hospitalized in isolation at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. And on Sunday, state health officials announced that a Fairfax City resident in their 80s who had traveled overseas tested positive and is hospitalized in stable condition.
"PWCS places the safety of our students and staff as our highest priority and is closely monitoring this situation. PWCS will continue to the follow the guidance of local, state, and national health agencies," the school district said in a statement Sunday afternoon.
"According to health officials, there are no signs of the virus spreading in Virginia. For the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is still considered low."
As the risk remains low, the school district does not plan any changes to operating status of schools or events.
"However, should this change, PWCS is prepared to make adjustments as necessary," the statement said. "It is important that school staff and adults provide reassurance to students during this period of uncertainty."
Lesson plans and resources are being provided to schools via school counselors.
Fairfax County school officials say Fort Belvoir officials have reassured them that the Marine has no connection to FCPS. State health officials said neither patient has been exposed to school-age children.
"We recognize the continued concern about this virus and pledge to update you with information as it becomes available to us," the school district said in a statement Saturday night.
Fairfax County Public Schools will remain open, as usual, on Monday.
