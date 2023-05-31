Fairfax County eighth-grader Charlotte Walsh qualified Wednesday evening for the finals of the 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Walsh is the only speller from Virginia and one of only 11 spellers to survive the first eight rounds of competition to reach the finals. The finals will be held Thursday evening at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., and broadcast live on the ION network. The event began Tuesday with 231 spellers participating.

Walsh, 14, from Compass Homeschool Enrichment, is in her third national spelling bee. She tied for 51st in 2019 and tied for 32nd last year. She qualified for the national bee by winning the Fairfax County bee, sponsored by the Fairfax County Council PTA.

In the first five rounds, Walsh correctly spelled “rescissible,” “cleric” and “gargoyle” and defined “vainglorious” and “oxymoron” to reach the Wednesday evening semifinals. In the sixth round, she correctly spelled "anilox" and in the seventh round -- a word-meaning round -- provided the correct definition for "nocturne." After that round, only 20 spellers were left, and Walsh correctly spelled "sorge" to reach the finals.

One other Northern Virginia speller, Oviya Amalraj, a sixth-grader at J. Michael Lunsford Middle School in Loudoun County, also was among the 56 semifinalists. Amalraj correctly spelled “galatea,” “Mainer” and “lancinating” and defined “adieu” and “craggy” in her first rounds.

However, in the sixth round Wednesday evening, Amalraj misspelled "lucullite" as "luculite." She finished in a tie for 22nd place.

Meanwhile, one of the national bee's youngest spellers, Haymarket's Siya Sampath, 9, correctly spelled “rucinate” in Wednesday morning's fourth round. However, in the fifth round – a word meaning round – she incorrectly defined “nonplussed.” She chose “neglected” from among the three options instead of the correct answer, “perplexed.”

On Tuesday, Sampath, who attends J.W. Alvey Elementary School, correctly spelled “aegrotat” and “telemark” and provided the correct definition of “legionnaire” to reach the quarterfinals.

Sampath, one of only four 9-year-olds competing, finished in a tie for 57th place.

Sampath earned the right to participate in the national bee by winning the Prince William Regional Spelling Bee in March. The regional bee is sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William and the Bel-Air Woman’s Club.

The other Northern Virginia speller eliminated in Wednesday's quarterfinals was Luke DiMaso, an eighth-grader at St. William of York Catholic School in Stafford County. DiMaso had advanced to the quarterfinals by correctly spelling “portugais” and “asymptomatic” and defining “vanquish.” However, in the fourth round he misspelled “hoyle” as “hoile” and finished tied for 74th place.

Ruby Kadera, an eighth-grader at Kenmore Middle School in Arlington County advanced to the third round on Tuesday by correctly spelling “sous vide” and defining “sacrosanct.” However, she misspelled “foreseeable” as “forseeable” in that round and finished tied for 122nd place.

All the spellers advanced to the national bee by winning local or regional spelling bees. The contest is open to students through the eighth grade.