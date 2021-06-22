Police say a tennis coach at George Mason High School in Falls Church is facing three felony charges of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian for an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
The investigation began June 16, after it was learned that Rafael “Rally” Diokno, of Falls Church, was having unlawful sexual contact with a student, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Diokno was a seasonal contract employee with the Falls Church City Public Schools. Detectives determined the unlawful conduct began in May of this year and the acts occurred at different locations within the confines of Fairfax County, the release said.
In a statement, Falls Church City Schools said Diokno was "immediately relieved of his coaching duties," when school officials learned of the allegations on June 3. He was officially terminated the next day.
On Monday, detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau Child Abuse Squad arrested Diokno, and he is currently being held at the County’s Adult Detention Center without bond.
Diokno was hired in February 2016 as a seasonal tennis coach and was not a member of the instructional staff, the school release said. However, he underwent fingerprinting and background checks with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Virginia State Police, Child Protective Services, and reference checks.
Detectives are seeking anyone who has information about this investigation or may have had inappropriate contact with Diokno to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
Victim specialists have been assigned to ensure that the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Here is the full Falls Church City Schools news release:
On June 3, 2021, in accordance with state law, Falls Church City Public Schools contacted Falls Church City Police and Child Protective Services (CPS) immediately after receiving an allegation of potentially inappropriate conduct by a coach toward a student-athlete. As a result, the coach was immediately relieved of his coaching duties. This action enabled FCCPS to ensure the safety of its students while completing its investigation.
On June 21, Mr. Rafael “Rally” Diokno was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau on a charge of “taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.” As a result of FCCPS’ previous action, the former coach no longer had access to the school or its students at the time of and leading up to the arrest.
FCCPS is committed to supporting the student and family involved and all of its students and staff members. At the same time, we want to ensure and respect the privacy of those involved. As the police and CPS investigation continues, we must be alert to the possibility of additional potential victims. It is crucial that individuals feel comfortable and supported in coming forward if they have additional information or concerns.
Regarding Mr. Diokno - as this matter is an ongoing criminal and CPS investigation - FCCPS cannot comment further on the case’s specifics. Nor will we comment on personnel matters beyond the following basic factual information:
Falls Church City Public Schools has been fully cooperating with the Police and CPS during the investigation before the arrest and will continue to do so as their investigations continue.
FCCPS hired Mr. Diokno in February of 2016 as a seasonal Tennis Coach, and as such, was not a member of the FCCPS instructional staff. However, FCCPS followed its procedures for hiring. These include fingerprinting and background checks with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Virginia State Police, Child Protective Services, and reference checks. Mr. Diokno was terminated from his position as Tennis Coach on June 4, 2021.
