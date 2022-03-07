Fairfax County police have arrested and charged a 31-year-old man for the Feb. 21 fatal shooting of Amaru Amin Shabazz, 37, of Leesburg.
Detectives determined that Richard Kenneth Pearson IV, of Falls Church, was at the home in the 14800 block of Bodley Square the night of the shooting when the victim arrived to visit someone who lives there, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting but have determined Pearson IV shot Shabazz multiple times inside the home then left prior to officers arriving, the release said.
"Detectives found multiple guns at the scene and determined numerous rounds were fired inside the residence," the release said. Police do not believe this was a random act.
Last week, following numerous interviews and review of evidence collected from the scene, detectives obtained a warrant for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the release said.
On Friday, detectives from the police Fugitive Track and Apprehension Squad found and arrested Pearson IV. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center and held without bond.
(10) comments
Did they just start a Bus route from Dale City to Centreville?
This is the direct result of failed democrat policies that have been in place for years now. Thankfully Virginians recently voted to become a free state and to get tougher on crime. The problem is Fairfax is still very liberal so you get what you vote for.
Ok.
Name those failed policies. Since it is a "direct result" (a simple if P, then Q) you should have no problem directly attributing the failed policies you are going to provide as evidence.
I may be wrong, but I believe the victim was a paralegal working for a firm that provides pro bono legal defense for slime balls. Whether this incident was related to his work I have no idea, but it certainly would have acquainted him with slime balls. It often seems no good deed ever goes unpunished.
The culture of Youngkin's crime infested Virginia continues. May God help us all.
Get help
We need to since Youngkin ain't cut out for the job.
Guns save 800 quadrillion lives per year!
I’m thankful for the democrats gun control that made this shooting less severe. #get vaccinated
The culture of violence in Republican-led states continues.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.