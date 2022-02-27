State police say a Bealeton couple died and a Fauquier County sheriff's deputy was seriously injured in a Friday morning crash on Route 17.
The two-vehicle wreck happened about 10:20 a.m. near Granite Street and involved a deputy in a Fauquier Sheriff's Office vehicle, state police Sgt. Brent Coffey said.
Brian P. Dangerfield, 65, of Bealeton, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry west on Granite Street, stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded to cross the northbound lanes of Route 17, pulling into the path of a Fauquier County Sheriff's Office cruiser, a 2014 Dodge Charger, state police said. The deputy was not able to avoid striking the Toyota on the side, causing the car to overturn in the median.
Dangerfield died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, state police said.
His passenger in the Toyota, Mary D. Dangerfield, 65, of Bealeton, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, state police said. She was also wearing a seatbelt.
The deputy, Brock K. Smith, 25, of Amissville, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, state police said. Smith was on duty at the time of the wreck.
The Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
