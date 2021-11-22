A convicted felon and his son accused of leading police on a pursuit and overnight manhunt early Sunday have been charged in connection with a Friday afternoon bank robbery in Leesburg, on top of a slew of other crimes.
Kenneth Sencindiver, 65, of Winchester has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and his son, 24-year-old Kenneth Sencindiver II of Berryville, has been charged with one count of robbery, town police said in a news release.
The two remain held on no bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on these as well as charges related to the weekend pursuit.
On Friday evening, a man robbed the M&T Bank at 341 East Market St. by handing a note to the teller demanding cash and implying he had a weapon, however no weapon was displayed. An undisclosed amount of cash was given to him and he fled the bank on foot. Kenneth Sencindiver II has been determined to be an accomplice in the robbery, police said.
The two also face charges from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, including two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of a felon in possession of ammunition, and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon after being convicted of a felony for the elder Sencindiver. He is also facing charges in Frederick County for felony eluding, obstruction of justice, and reckless driving, the sheriff's office said. His son faces a charge of obstruction of justice and being a fugitive out of Frederick County.
The chase started after a domestic incident in Winchester leading to a pursuit early Sunday, ending with the two ditching their vehicle and fleeing near Patrick Henry College in Purcellville.
Both were captured Sunday morning after an hours-long manhunt that put the college in lockdown overnight.
The pursuit began in Frederick County before 2 a.m. and continued into Clarke County, with the vehicle entering the Purcellville area from Route 7.
Deputies responded and found the vehicle abandoned a short time later on the campus of Patrick Henry College, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
A search for the two continued through the night, with the sheriff's office announcing they were in custody about 10 a.m.
Details about the original domestic incident in Winchester were not available late Sunday morning. The elder Sencindiver has a long criminal history in Virginia, including a guilty plea for attempted rape in Winchester in 2016.
In that case, Sencindiver sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman in a dressing room at a thrift store, threatening her with a knife, the Winchester Star reported. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with two years and 11 months suspended, according to court records.
In May, he pleaded guilty to felony grand larceny and was sentenced to two years in prison, with one year and six months suspended, records show.
He was out on bond awaiting trial for credit card larceny when he was arrested Sunday.
The younger Sencindiver has also had several run-ins with law enforcement, including a charge of fleeing from police earlier this year, as well as receiving stolen goods and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, court records show.
