A passerby found a Fauquier County Sheriff's deputy face down and unconscious Friday night on a roadside just outside Warrenton after an unprovoked attack.
The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was ambushed about 7:10 p.m. on Old Waterloo Road at the intersection with Wilson Road after stopping to remove a hazard from the roadway. He has since been treated and released from Fauquier Hospital.
As the deputy was walking back to his marked cruiser, he heard an approaching vehicle and heard someone yell, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The deputy saw a black SUV and was then struck in the head by an object. The black SUV continued traveling west from Old Waterloo Road onto Wilson Road.
A passerby found the deputy at 7:15 p.m. lying unconscious and face down on the roadside. The passerby contacted 9-1-1. The deputy, who was on his way home after his shift, was taken to Fauquier Hospital. The deputy was assigned to the patrol division and had been on the job for about a year, Fauquier Now reported.
Anyone with information about the attack on this deputy or information about this black SUV is ask to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
"If you're the person involved in this incident, I suggest that you contact us and turn yourself in," Sheriff Bob Mosier said late Friday.
