“An apparent murder-suicide” Sunday night in Bealeton left two people dead of gunshot wounds and another gravely wounded, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
“Bengü Beachley, 30, was found dead inside her Bealeton home around 8:45 p.m. Sunday,” Lt. Steve Lewis said. “John Beachley, 51, Bengü Beachley’s ex-husband, was also found dead inside the home. Detectives say both died of apparent gunshot wounds. A third party was also shot and is recovering.”
The shootings took place at a home in the 7500 block of Hancock Street in the Mintbrook subdivision.
“It is with deep regret that we inform you the tragic loss of Ms. Bengü Beachley, an ESL teacher at Grace Miller Elementary School since 2018,” school system spokeswoman Tara Helkowski wrote in a statement. “While the circumstances around her passing are concerning, we want to reassure you that this tragedy poses no threat to our school community.
“Our hearts are grieving, and we know you will join us in our concern and sympathy for the family,” Ms. Helkowski added. “We also know that this loss will affect many students, staff, and members of our school community. We will do everything we can to help your child and our employees through this experience."
The investigation continues, with more information “released when made available,” Lt. Lewis said.
The "culture of violence" in Republican states continues. Get used to it, it's not going to change with the 393 MILLION guns in the US and conservatives unwilling to do anything about it.
Northam and Mcauliffe really let Virginia go to crap. Perhaps Virginia should use the Chicago, LA, and New York gun control models; they have been so successful. Why do you think Virginia is a Republican state? Richmond was and still is the capital of Democrat Confederacy. You really should compare the crime and stats between Democrat- and Republican-controlled counties and cities in Virginia. But then, that would destroy your argument. You really should take a red pill and wake up, not woke up.
