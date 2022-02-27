A Fauquier County sheriff's deputy involved in a Friday morning crash that killed two people has been placed on administrative leave.
Deputy Brock K. Smith, 25, was seriously injured the wreck, which also claimed the lives of Brian and Mary Dangefield, both 65 and from Bealeton.
"The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal review of the incident, pursuant to Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures. Deputy Smith has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation," the sheriff's office said in a Monday news release.
State police said Brian P. Dangerfield was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry west on Granite Street about 10:20 a.m., stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded to cross the northbound lanes of Route 17, pulling into the path of the police cruiser, a 2014 Dodge Charger. Deputy Smith was not able to avoid striking the Toyota on the side, causing the car to overturn in the median.
Dangerfield died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, state police said.
His passenger, Mary D. Dangerfield, 65, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where she later died, state police said. She was also wearing a seatbelt.
Smith was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, state police said.
Deputy Smith started with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in November 2019, and was assigned at the time to the Adult Detention Center. He was transferred to the patrol division after he completed law enforcement basic school in September.
Wonder why the writers here decided to make it known that the victims who perished were wearing their safety belts, whereas the striking vehicle operator was not. Is that relevant? Perhaps doubtful in this instance. On the one hand, being secured to an object that is stationary, but which received a large kinetic impact: I would want to fly away from the impact, not be attached to it. On the other hand, a stationary object being struck by kinetic force will absord the majority of the impact energy that the kinetic object imparts onto it. The moving vehicle loses its energy and deposits it into the victim vehicle. More energy imparted, less damage done to self. Seatbelts here might not have reduced that impact, but perhaps an ejection device would?
