Due to wintry precipitation in the forecast, Fauquier and Loudoun schools are closed Thursday and Prince William County Public Schools will be on Code Orange, meaning students won't attend school in person but will work asynchronously. Employees will work remotely.
Other Northern Virginia schools divisions -- including Manassas, Manassas Park and Arlington -- opted for two-hour delays Thursday morning as sleet and freezing rain are forecast to turn to just plain rain by late morning.
Prince William County school officials said the forecast "would typically call for a two-hour delay, but due to double bus runs and staffing shortages, as well as uncertainty in temperatures that may cause icy conditions in parts of the county, we are unable to operate safely on a delay," the division said on its website.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Northern Virgi…
