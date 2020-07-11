Fauquier County Sheriff’s detectives have obtained criminal charges for the deputy who alleged he was the victim of a roadside attack on Friday night.
The investigation began about 7:15 p.m. when a passerby found the deputy lying face down at the intersection of Old Waterloo Road and Wilson Road.
"Detectives thoroughly and vigorously investigated the allegation and determined the incident reported by the deputy was false," the sheriff's office said in a news release. The deputy has been fired.
In addition, Detective John B. Thorpe has charged Jake Preston Dooley, 22, of Marshall, with falsely summonsing law enforcement and obstruction of justice, the release said.
Dooley was released by a magistrate on a $10,000 unsecured bond but will be taken to a regional facility for a mental health evaluation.
Sheriff Bob Mosier said he would like to recognize "the tremendous amount of support the sheriff’s office received when the original report was made public."
"We recognize the support of our citizens, law enforcement family and partners, local government, news organizations and community corporate partners," the release said.
Some of that support included messages, food and reward offerings.
“Sometimes bad things happen to good organizations," Mosier said. "We truly regret that this happened but find a tremendous amount of comfort in the knowledge that our community understands and supports law enforcement in Fauquier County.”
One of the goals of the sheriff’s office is to ensure that the integrity of the agency is maintained through an internal system where objectivity, fairness, and justice are assured by intensive and impartial investigation and review, the release said.
Having found the report of a roadside attack false, the sheriff’s office has cancelled any and all lookouts and other notices for a dark or black in color SUV on Wilson Road.
Praying that the Officer will be okay and that those responsible are caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Re-read the updated story.
Makes me wonder if the same people that were (wrongly) critical of Bubba Wallace will be just as critical with this guy.
