The Office of Personnel Management in Washington has issued a staggered early release order for federal government employees in the D.C. area.
The OPM says employees should depart two hours earlier than their normal time today due to the threat of severe storms this evening. All must depart no later than 3 p.m., at which time federal offices will close for the day.
Prince William County government offices will remain open this afternoon but employees have the option to take unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of the D.C. area through 9 p.m. tonight.
"There is a significant threat for damaging and locally destructive hurricane-force winds, along with the potential for large hail and tornadoes, even strong tornadoes," forecasters said in a special weather statement.
Storms are expected to cross the Blue Ridge Mountains into the region between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., with the strongest storms arriving in D.C. and Northern Virginia from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Forecasters say residents should be prepared for extended power outages, and the potential for some roads to be blocked by fallen trees.
"Do not be outdoors when the storms arrive. When you hear thunder, go indoors to a sturdy building or structure. While seeking shelter indoors, go to the lowest floor to an interior room. Stay away from windows. Those in mobile homes or weaker structures should plan ahead of time to shelter in a stronger shelter," the NWS said.
For the after-event cleanup, do not go outside until 30 minutes after you hear the last thunder, otherwise you will be still susceptible to lightning strikes.
The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has the D.C. region under a rare moderate risk for severe weather, a four out of five on the prediction scale. It's the first "moderate risk" issued for severe weather for the area in at least 10 years.
