It's official. Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced Friday evening the division will almost entirely eliminate snow days and utilize live virtual learning days starting with the 2022-23 school year.
InsideNoVa.com first reported the news earlier this week, with school officials announcing the new policy Friday evening.
In an email to the school community, McDade announced the plan, and the creation of a new "Code Orange” for the remainder of this school year.
Under Code Orange, when inclement weather hinders travel to school, the division can call for a virtual day of asynchronous learning, which generally means that teachers provide assignments that students can complete online, on their own schedule.
Code Orange days will also be used in lieu of delayed openings, McDade wrote.
"Due to the ongoing national shortage of bus drivers, PWCS continues to have a number of double and triple bus runs," her email said. "These runs make it logistically impracticable to have delayed openings."
Although teachers will not deliver direct instruction, the days will count as instructional days that count toward the state’s minimum requirements.
The "Code Red" designation with complete school closures will still be a possibility for as the division "may not be able to ensure remote access for all staff or students on days with significant inclement weather, such as outages of utilities required for virtual instruction, the need for Code Red Days will continue when conditions warrant their limited use," McDade wrote.
In the 2022-23 school year, however, the division intends to use most snow days as full virtual instruction days, with live teaching.
"This year will enable employees and students to adapt to working remotely to determine any further improvements or needs for next school year," McDade wrote.
Though McDade's letter to the school community does not say Code Red days will still be an option, school communication officials reached out to InsideNoVa late Friday to clarify.
"Code Reds will continue to exist as an option for inclement weather emergency situations into the 2022-23 school year," Matt Guilfoyle the division's chief information officer, said in an email. "Buildings are closed on Code Orange Days also and that is when the live instruction would occur."
After the COVID-19 pandemic led to school closures last year, school divisions across the state – including Prince William’s – made laptops available to all students, making the use of what would have been days off for learning much easier.
At the same time, state test scores and grades fell significantly over the past year, and the division is in the process of implementing a plan aimed at recouping some of the learning loss last year through increased tutoring and instruction.
McDade wrote it is "abundantly clear the pandemic has impacted student learning significantly, and we must maximize the time available to provide instruction for our students, along with providing the critical services our students receive at school.
"As such, we want to minimize any closures due to weather and their impact on teaching and learning. We have also made significant investments in technology support for our students, teachers, and staff. These investments have provided the means to deliver instruction and work remotely, even when buildings may not be available for in-person learning."
Earlier this year, the Virginia General Assembly gave school systems the ability to declare unscheduled remote learning days during severe weather or other emergency situations.
In October, public schools in both Fairfax and Arlington counties announced that the first five days of inclement weather would be traditional snow days, but after those the divisions would hold unscheduled virtual days.
McDade, who began her role in July, moved from Chicago Public Schools, which rarely close because of snow.
(2) comments
What a joke, asych days are useless! If teachers do give work snd kids don’t do it there will be no accountability! Just like the last year snd a half, turn crap in, check box move on!
PWCS sucks.
