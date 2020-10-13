A fiber cut took down many state agency website on Tuesday morning, including the Virginia Department of Elections on the last day to register to vote before the Nov. 3 elation.
Technicians were working to repair the damaged cable in Chester near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center, the Virginia Information Technology Agency said in a Tweet.
The damage was impacting data circuits and virtual private network connectivity for agencies including the Department of Elections, the Virginia Department of Health, the Department of Motor Vehicles, tax offices and the Virginia Employment Commission.
The Department of Elections posted a message to users to try again later.
"We are working with our network providers to restore service as quickly as possible," the message says. "Please check back later for your online voter registration or absentee needs."
