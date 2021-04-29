Prince William County police say the final suspect in a deadly double shooting outside Manassas Mall earlier this month turned himself in Thursday.
A news conference last week announcing a $15,000 reward in the April 2 shooting prompted a tip that led the arrests of two Woodbridge teenagers and a Woodbridge man. Christian Starr Haynes, the fourth suspect, remained at large until today, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Police say Jahmar Latravern Graves, 34, a 22-year-old co-worker and a third man were inside the mall when they got into an altercation with a group of people they didn't know.
As Graves and the other two men left the mall on Sudley Road around 11 p.m., they encountered the five people they’d argued with inside. Another argument ensued and one of the five grabbed a gun and fired multiple shots at the victims. The group then fled in a black BMW with temporary Virginia tags. A second person fired on the victims again as the car sped away, Prince William Police Chief Peter Newsham said.
The 22-year-old man with Graves suffered serious injuries, but has since been released from the hospital. Graves was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said. The third man with them wasn't hurt.
The suspects include:
- Christian Starr Haynes, 24, of the 12100 block of Salemtown Drive in Woodbridge, is charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, Perok said.
- Aliquan Gary Gill, 23, of the 3300 of Wyndale Court in Woodbridge, was charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, police said. He is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail after turning himself in Wednesday.
- A 17-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl, both of Woodbridge, are charged with murder. Both are being held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.
A fifth individual sought by police has been identified; however, no charges have been placed at this time, Perok said.
Anyone with information on Haynes' whereabouts is asked to 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcgov.org/policetip.
(4) comments
The culture of violence continues. Black on black crime in this country is terrible. All of cries about how racism in this country is a false narrative. Percentage wise, the great majority of black murders are at the hands of other blacks. To imply otherwise is spreading lies. The data speaks for itself.
Absolutely right. But also, there is far more violent crime from blacks on other races than vice versa. Problem is that CNN, MSNBC, and the major news networks won't show and/or talk about black violence, because it simply doesn't fit their political narrative.
The culture of little Bradboy making his inane racist comment continues....
Brad probably thinks that Chauvin was not guilty of murder.
