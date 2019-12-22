Virginia State Police say the final tally on Sunday morning's chain-reaction crash along Interstate 64 outside Williamsburg included 69 vehicles, leaving 51 injured.
Of those injuries, 11 were considered serious, state police said.
Heavy fog and ice on a bridge sparked the wreck, which began at 7:51 a.m. at mile marker 238 near Camp Peary, about 50 miles east of Richmond.
The crash involved both the east and westbound lanes, which remained closed through mid-afternoon.
AAA says more Americans than ever – 115.6 million – will travel this holiday season, from Saturday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 1. More than 104.8 million Americans, the most on record, will drive to their holiday destinations. That means 3.9 million more people are expected on the roads compared with last year, for an increase of 3.9%.
