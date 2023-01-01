Fire destroyed a home on Yates Ford Road near Manassas on New Year's Day, displacing four adults and three children.
Authorities initially reported the possibility of occupants trapped inside the burning home in the 5900 block of Yates Ford Road, but all were accounted for and uninjured. One firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital, Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at 11:44 a.m., arriving to find fire extending to and through the attic.
"The volume of fire and structural damage made extinguishment more difficult and time consuming," the release said. "The home was totally destroyed."
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family. The fire marshal's office is investigating what caused the fire.
According to Realtor.com, the nearly 4,700-square-foot home on three acres along the Occoquan River sold for $1.1 million in 2021.
