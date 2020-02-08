Saturday's morning's four-alarm fire in the Groveton area outside Alexandria has destroyed large portions of South Alex, a development under construction.
The blaze, reported at 9:20 a.m. in the 2800 block of Poag Street, quickly engulfed a five-story, unfinished building and spread to other nearby structures at the construction site near U.S. 1 and Kings Highway, Fairfax County fire officials said.
According to the Washington Business Journal, South Alex was expected to have 400 residential units, 41 townhouses, a 20,000-square-foot Aldi grocery store and 20,000 square feet of other retail.
One firefighter suffered second-degree burns battling the blaze, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.
The smoke plume could be seen for miles, even as far away as Woodbridge, Chantilly and southern Maryland.
The National Weather Service Sterling office this morning captured the smoke on radar and satellite.
The structure fire south of Alexandria can actually be seen in several different satellite and radar products, which we use daily when forecasting the weather. Here is a quick 4-panel image showing a few examples. pic.twitter.com/Adjkq6mtdH— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) February 8, 2020
As the blaze continued to rage Saturday afternoon, transportation officials asked onlookers to stay back and let firefighters do their jobs.
UPDATE Poag Street. This is located in the Groveton area of Fairfax County. Latest video from scene. Wind conditions are posing challenges for crews. @ArlingtonVaFD and @AlexandriaVAFD assisting. #FCFRD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/ZjbMGiIjEC— Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 8, 2020
"Do not go to the fire," VDOT Northern Virginia posted on Twitter. "Firefighters need to focus on the fire, and not you. And frankly, there’s enough videos out there from the ground and helicopter that you can see all you want. Stay away pls."
As of 1:35 p.m., U.S. 1 was shut down in both directions near the scene, Fairfax police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.