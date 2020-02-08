Smoke could be seen as far away as Woodbridge on Saturday morning as fire engulfed a building under construction off U.S. 1 in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.
As of 11 a.m., U.S. 1 was shut down in both directons near the 2800 block of Poang Street as crews fought the fire in a five-story building under construction, Fairfax police said.
There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries reported.
