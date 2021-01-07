Five members of one family were shot and two of them killed Wednesday in a violent spree that began outside Manassas and ended in Fauquier County, where the suspect apparently killed himself, police say.
At 6:04 p.m., Prince William County police officers were called to the 10000 block of Ellis Road in the Signal Hill area where they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Three of the victims, two women and a teenage boy, were taken to nearby hospitals, all with life-threatening injuries, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The fourth victim, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect, a 21-year-old man and member of the family, fled before officers arrived, Perok said. At 7:30 p.m., Fauquier County Sheriff's deputies were called to a car crash in the 8700 block of Maidstone Road. There, deputies found a vehicle crashed at the railroad tracks and another vehicle nearby, FauquierNow.com reported. At the accident scene, deputies also found the body of a man, apparently shot in the upper torso, authorities said.
Then they discovered the suspect — “several yards from his (crashed) vehicle” — who apparently shot himself in the head, FauquierNow reported.
A deputy rendered aid to the suspect, who was still alive, but died at the scene.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police and the Prince William County Police Department are jointly investigating. No names have been released.
