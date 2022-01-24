Prince William County and four other Northern Virginia school boards have filed a lawsuit to block Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order promising parental choice on whether or not their children should be masked during school.
Should Virginia school districts continue to require masks?
On his first day in office, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order requiring school districts to offer parental choice in masking at school. What's your take?
In addition to Prince William, Northern Virginia plaintiffs in the suit are Arlington and Fairfax counties and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church, according to a statement from the plaintiffs. The other plaintiffs are the cities of Richmond and Hampton.
"The legal action, representing over 350,000 students across the state, defends the right of school boards to enact policy at the local level, including policies that protect the health and wellbeing of all students and staff," according to the statement.
The lawsuit was filed in Arlington County Circuit Court.
All the school boards joining in the lawsuits represent divisions that have announced that they will maintain their universal mask mandates despite the order, citing state law that instructs divisions to use Centers for Disease Control-recommended mitigation strategies. Youngkin's order went into effect Monday.
Prince William School Board Chair Babur Lateef said that due to the confusion caused by Youngkin's order, the plaintiffs are seeking answers from the court as soon as possible.
“It is our highest priority to have students learning in-person, and to do so in a manner that protects the well-being of all students and staff," Lateef said. "It is also important that School Boards retain their local decisional authority to take actions deemed necessary for the safety of their school community. With this legal filing, we do not seek to make a political statement. We simply seek clarification on the conflict between the governor’s recent executive order and existing state and federal law."
The plaintiffs cite legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2021 with the goal of returning students to safe in-person instruction five days a week. The bill requires local school boards to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health and safety requirements.
"With COVID-19 transmission rates high, our hospitals at crisis level, and the continued recommendation of health experts to retain universal mask-wearing for the time being, this is simply not the time to remove this critical component of layered health and safety mitigation strategies," the plaintiffs said in their statement. "School divisions need to continue to preserve their authority to protect and serve all our students, including our most vulnerable, who need these mitigation measures perhaps more than anyone to be able to continue to access in-person instruction."
In the statement, the plaintiffs indicated a willingness to negotiate a resolution to the situation. "These seven school divisions would welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the governor to ensure the safety and welfare of all students."
As of Monday morning, Prince William schools were still supposed to be enforcing their universal mask mandates, as the division is reporting more students than ever needing to isolate with COVID or quarantine as close contacts.
On Friday, Youngkin’s administration released “updated guidelines” for its executive order, urging parents to “listen to their principals” and “trust the legal process,” without specifying exactly what that means. On the day he was inaugurated, Youngkin issued the original executive order, promising parents that they could opt out of mandates for their children starting Jan. 24.
Last week, a Facebook group appeared called PWC For Mask Choice, with people promising to send their children to schools maskless on Monday morning. School staff are being told to give any students who go to school maskless a mask in the building.
“These kids have been forced to wear a cloth over their face for 2 years for 7+ hours a day under the guise of ‘health.’ It is time to teach our children to be autonomous human beings and decide as a family what is right for the individual,” the Facebook group’s description reads.
Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok on Sunday said police are “continuously working with school authorities and school security to provide a safe learning environment for students, faculty, and staff.”
He said police have not heard of any threats of violence over mask policies in county schools, but “we will monitor school locations as necessary to ensure this safe learning environment continues, while also not interfering with any lawful demonstration protected under the first amendment.”
Time to replace the school board
I want to hear about Teacher's rights. Parents just need someone to watch their kids as they go to work. Students will get pushed through the educational system whether they deserve to or not.
Good point, you nailed it. Regardless of how trifling the kid is or how sorry the instruction (zoom for example) teachers can issue failing grades but admin will override at the direction of central office, all about checking boxes
Useless and embarrassing: PWC school board
