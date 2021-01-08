Flags were lowered to half-staff at the U.S. Capitol on Friday following the death of Officer Brian D. Sicknick, a Northern Virginia resident who suffered fatal injuries in Wednesday's riot on Capitol Hill.
Sicknick, 42, was critically injured while "physically engaging with protestors," U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement. After the clash, Sicknick returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he had been on life support.
Sicknick was a military veteran who joined the U.S. Capitol Police in July 2008 and most recently served in the department’s first responder’s unit.
In a statement, Gov. Ralph Northam said those responsible for the officer's death must be brought to justice.
“Officer Sicknick was killed while doing his job—defending those trapped in the Capitol building amid a violent attack on our democracy. His death is a tragedy, and those responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Northam said in a statement. “My prayers and those of the entire Commonwealth go to his family, his loved ones, and his fellow officers who work every day to protect the seat of American democracy from those who would seek to destroy it.”
Stunning >> MULTITUDE of officers line the front of the Capitol in silence, honoring fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick... Rest In Peace
The death toll from Wednesday's riots, in which pro-Trump supporters breached the halls of Congress, now stands at five. A woman was shot by police officers and three others suffered medical emergencies.
The U.S. Attorney's Office plans to open a federal homicide investigation into Sicknick's death, CNN reported Friday morning.
U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., said Sicknick should lie in state for his service to the country.
Officer Brian Sicknick, my constituent, was 42 years old, a military veteran who served in the US Capitol Police for 12 years. He made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting those trapped in the Capitol amid a violent assault on our democracy itself. He deserves to lie in state.