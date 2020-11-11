A flood warning is now in effect until 4:30 a.m. for Prince William, Stafford, southeastern Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper counties as heavy rain moves through.
Late tonight, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, with flooding ongoing in some areas. One to two inches of rain have already fallen, the National Weather Service said.
The weather service reminds drivers to turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads and be particularly cautious driving at night.
Storm total rainfall of 2-4 inches is expected through tomorrow, with some isolated higher amounts.
