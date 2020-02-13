The Feb. 8 fire that destroyed five buildings and 14 townhouses outside Alexandria was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, Fairfax County fire and rescue officials say.
In addition to the gutted buildings, the blaze also damaged an additional 14 townhouses, four single-family homes, five apartment buildings, a commercial building, and 28 vehicles.
In all, damage is estimated at $48,171,075.
Fairfax fire officials say the fire started in the second-floor trash chute of the residential portion of a multi-use complex.
Firefighters were called to blaze in the e 2800 block of Poag Street at 9:20 a.m. and arrived within three minutes to find advanced fire from the top floor of a five-story building that was under construction, the agency said in a news release.
UPDATE Poag Street. This is located in the Groveton area of Fairfax County. Latest video from scene. Wind conditions are posing challenges for crews. @ArlingtonVaFD and @AlexandriaVAFD assisting. #FCFRD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/ZjbMGiIjEC— Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 8, 2020
The building sat in a block with numerous other buildings under construction. As is common with buildings under construction, there was no sprinkler system in place. This combined with extremely windy weather conditions made fighting the fire difficult.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken and evaluated at local hospitals. Both have been released. One civilian suffered minor injuries and was transported and evaluated at a local hospital.
Fire investigators determined that a worker at the construction site noticed a fire in a trash chute. The worker called 911 and attempted to extinguish the fire. The attempts were unsuccessful and the worker evacuated the property.
Dominion Power turned off the power to the immediate area. The Red Cross, Fairfax County Office of Emergency Management, and complex management assisted those residents that were displaced.
According to the Washington Business Journal, South Alex was expected to have 400 residential units, 41 townhouses, a 20,000-square-foot Aldi grocery store and 20,000 square feet of other retail.
The smoke plume could be seen for miles, even as far away as Woodbridge, Chantilly and southern Maryland.
The National Weather Service Sterling office Saturday morning captured the smoke on radar and satellite.
The structure fire south of Alexandria can actually be seen in several different satellite and radar products, which we use daily when forecasting the weather. Here is a quick 4-panel image showing a few examples. pic.twitter.com/Adjkq6mtdH— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) February 8, 2020
Smoking is such a scourge. It causes cancer, emphysema, deaths in building fires, and probably many of the wildfires due to discarded cigarettes.Also, cigarette butts don’t biodegrade well. It’s disgusting to watch smokers in cars throw their butts out of the window. There are multiple butts at most traffic intersections.
