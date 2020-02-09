Saturday's morning's four-alarm fire in the Groveton area outside Alexandria destroyed five buildings and 14 townhouses under construction and damaged an additional 14 townhouses, four single-family homes, five apartment buildings, a commercial building, and 28 vehicles.
Fairfax County fire and rescue was called to blaze in the e 2800 block of Poag Street at 9:20 a.m. and arrived within three minutes to find advanced fire from the top floor of a five-story building that was under construction, the agency said in a news release.
UPDATE Poag Street. This is located in the Groveton area of Fairfax County. Latest video from scene. Wind conditions are posing challenges for crews. @ArlingtonVaFD and @AlexandriaVAFD assisting. #FCFRD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/ZjbMGiIjEC— Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 8, 2020
The building sat in a block with numerous other buildings under construction. As is common with buildings under construction, there was no sprinkler system in place. This combined with extremely windy weather conditions made fighting the fire difficult.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken and evaluated at local hospitals. Both have been released. One civilian suffered minor injuries and was transported and evaluated at a local hospital.
Fire investigators determined that a worker at the construction site noticed a fire in a trash chute. The worker called 911 and attempted to extinguish the fire. The attempts were unsuccessful and the worker evacuated the property.
Dominion Power turned off the power to the immediate area. The Red Cross, Fairfax County Office of Emergency Management, and complex management assisted those residents that were displaced.
The property and content values for all the buildings and vehicles involved has not yet been determined. The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.
According to the Washington Business Journal, South Alex was expected to have 400 residential units, 41 townhouses, a 20,000-square-foot Aldi grocery store and 20,000 square feet of other retail.
The smoke plume could be seen for miles, even as far away as Woodbridge, Chantilly and southern Maryland.
The National Weather Service Sterling office Saturday morning captured the smoke on radar and satellite.
The structure fire south of Alexandria can actually be seen in several different satellite and radar products, which we use daily when forecasting the weather. Here is a quick 4-panel image showing a few examples. pic.twitter.com/Adjkq6mtdH— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) February 8, 2020
