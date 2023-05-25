Police have charged four people with concealing a body in the investigation into the April death of a woman found shot in the passenger seat of a car outside Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
An autopsy determined Brenda Ochoa Guerrero, 33, suffered from apparent gunshot wound to her upper body, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
On April 14 at 10:45 a.m., a community member saw an unconscious woman in a vehicle in the parking lot of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital at 8033 Holland Road. Officers and fire and rescue personnel found Ochoa Guerrero dead in the passenger seat. She had apparent trauma to the upper body, but no immediate cause of death could be discerned.
At autopsy, the medical examiner discovered she had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, the release said.
Through detectives’ investigation and review of surveillance footage, they saw two men park her vehicle at 1:11 a.m. The men were then picked up by another SUV and left the area, police said.
Through an anonymous tip, detectives identified David Littlefield, 43 and Eric Thompson, 36 both of Alexandria as the men who drove Ochoa Guerrero’s car and left her in the parking lot, the release said. The two men were picked up in another car driven by Eric Rubio, 35, of Alexandria and Yuris Pineda Gallegos, 29, of Maryland, according to police.
All four have been charged with felony concealment of a dead body.
Detectives determined Ochoa Guerrero’s died at a home in the 2500 block of Fairhaven Avenue in Alexandria, but they are continuing to investigate the cirmustances that led to her death.
If you have any information about this incident or Ochoa Guerrero, call police at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and online a www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org.
