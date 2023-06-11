Chris Yung Elementary School is collecting gift cards for the families displaced by a Sunday afternoon fire that damaged four townhouses in Bristow.
Firefighters were called to the 12000 block of Malvern Way just before 3:30 p.m. from a resident reporting a townhouse on fire across the street.
"Crews arrived with heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the address," said Prince William County fire Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
Due to the extent of the fire, a second alarm was called. No one was injured.
The Red Cross is assisting seven adults and seven children displaced by the blaze.
The fire marshal's office determined the fire was accidental and started with a propane grill, Smolsky said.
In a Facebook post, Chris Yung Elementary administrators said several of the displaced include families with children, including children who go to the school. The school is collecting gift cards, which should be dropped off at the front office by noon Thursday, June 15.
