Four people were wounded when gunshots rang out late Sunday at a car wash outside Manassas.
Police were called to the parking lot of the Sam’s Car Wash at 8129 Sudley Road just after 11:50 p.m. where they learned there was a large gathering. An argument happened among the crowd and “multiple gunshots were fired before the gathering dispersed,” Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
Officers arrived on scene quickly and located evidence of a shooting. While investigating, a man suffering from gunshot wounds was located in the area of Nimitz Court and Fairmount Avenue.
Officers responded to the area and provided immediate first aid to the man until rescue arrived, Perok said.
Two additional men were driven to an area hospital, also suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at the hospital and determined the two men were present at the shooting. A fourth man was also later identified as being at the location at the time of the shooting and had been shot.
Three of the men were flown to an area trauma center while the fourth man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The men ranged in age from 23 to 26 and all appeared to suffer injuries that were not life-threatening, Perok said.
“Detectives are actively investigating the shooting to identify the parties involved,” he said..
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip. The investigation continues.
Ugh. You reactionaries in the comments... So, where is your solution to the "democratic plague?" You don't have one, except for "put my guy in instead of yours." If you do have better ideas, they're not clearly stated. Here's a good suggestion to help reduce crime with law enforcement and technology: https://scitechdaily.com/ai-algorithm-predicts-future-crimes-one-week-in-advance-with-90-accuracy/ "The new tool was tested and validated using historical data from the City of Chicago around two broad categories of reported events: violent crimes (homicides, assaults, and batteries) and property crimes (burglaries, thefts, and motor vehicle thefts). These data were used because they were most likely to be reported to police in urban areas where there is historical distrust and lack of cooperation with law enforcement. Such crimes are also less prone to enforcement bias, as is the case with drug crimes, traffic stops, and other misdemeanor infractions." The problem is with the distrust of law enforcement in lower-income communities. So, people think they can take the law into their own hands. Working towards ways to connect is what you should be doing instead of parroting partisan propaganda.
Manassas and PWC have gone down hill very fast. Keep electing soft on crime and soft on immigration democrats and this is the result. And let's not forget the public school system which continues to lower the bar.
I was up late last night, digging thru police scanner comms, as I normally do. One victim was very uncooperative. He was at the scene and had nondescript wounds. Second victim was hit twice in the abdomen. Descriptions of the shooter vary, from a Black guy with dreads to two fat Mexican dudes. Two of the victims were transported from the crime scene at the Car Wash to some guy's house in Westgate! Good friend! "Uh-oh! My friend got shot twice in the abdomen! Better bring him to my house real quick!" The weapon used was described as a long gun. Reports of .223-style shell casings were found at the scene. Allow me to suggest: this incident does NOT appear to be random. Have a good day
democrats doing what democrats do.
Anybody know where CarWash Bonzai was last night?
Crime is skyrocketing now that Youngkin is governor. He is going to turn Virginia into crime-ridden Louisiana.
Yes, I'm sure that Governor Youngkin looks for guidance from Louisiana Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards. And, almost all of the most violent cities in Louisiana have Democratic mayors. Whenever and wherever Democrats run cities, people die. That's a fact.
Great, more guns. Never seems to end, does it?
I get you’re being funny, but do you really believe in blaming peoples behavior on inanimate objects versus where it should be blamed, on the individuals themselves? If so, you’re one hell of a moron.
Did the technological advancement of rifling and applied physics result in an increase or decrease in lethality? Can you compare the accuracy and firing rate from weapons circa late 18th century to today?
You can't have a shooting if there is no gun.
Yep, if you stop law abiding citizens from getting guns then criminals won't be able to get them either. What a concept! Sort of like illegal drugs-no one has access to those either.
Everyone is a law abiding citizen until they aren't.
Nope sure doesn’t. Most likely democrats, probably people you know. Don’t worry, you’ll still be able to hang out, Amy Ashworth will do nothing as usual.
You do understand that the existing gun laws were put in place by Governor Northam and his Klansman?
