The National Weather Service has extended a freeze warning that includes much of Northern Virginia into Prince William and Stafford counties.
The warning, which now includes Prince William, Loudoun, Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Culpeper counties, calls for sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees. The warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the weather service said.
Daytime highs will be in the lower 50s both Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters say.
