A 14-year-old girl is expected to survive after she was shot Friday night at a carnival on the grounds of Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge.
Officers assigned to an off-duty security detail at the Woodbridge Kiwanis Club carnival at 14000 Smoketown Road heard gunshots at 9:22 p.m. coming from the near the entrance of the school, police said.
The sound caused those attending the carnival to flee in mass while officers on the detail ran toward the sound of gunfire, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
They eventually located a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and provided immediate first aid until rescue workers arrived. The teen was flown by helicopter to an area hospital where her injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, Perok said.
The investigation revealed that two groups of carnival-goers left the event and got into a verbal argument in the parking lot, leading to multiple gunshots fired. The groups then ran away on foot.
The victim was found in the parking lot several yards away from where the shooting occurred. It's unknown if she was affiliated or known to the groups involved, Perok said. Multiple shell casings were also recovered.
Officers also found an uninvolved vehicle struck by a bullet as the driver was leaving the carnival. The driver was not injured.
Witnesses reported seeing a possible suspect flee towards Smoketown Road after the shooting. He was described as Black, possibly in his teens, wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes.
Witnesses described a frightening and chaotic scene as gunshots rang out with people running in every direction. After the shooting, carnival patrons said they were being held inside the gates as a Fairfax police helicopter hovered overhead.
One witness said she saw people fighting when she went to pick up her daughter from the carnival Wednesday night.
"I didn’t let her go back but several of her friends are there trying to get out right now," the witness said on InsideNoVa's Facebook page Friday night.
Sad I had to get a phone call of my sisters freaking out running for their lives , never drove so fast in my life smh https://t.co/Snfat8GYSr— genn (@rxgennn) April 16, 2022
Several people commented on InsideNoVa's Facebook and Twitter pages that people scattered and ran after the shots rang out.
My baby is safe at home now!— Vandana D. Harris ( बनदना) (@VandanaDHarris) April 16, 2022
What a crazy night experience for a parent when your baby calls you to come to save her. https://t.co/cDTbWRgl1g
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting or if anyone has videos or photos leading up, during or after the incident to contact police.
This is becoming the typical Woodbridge Friday night.
Ho hum. Just more culture of violence in Republican-led states.
