Great Falls businessman Glenn Youngkin has won the Republican nomination for governor after six rounds of counting ballots cast at Saturday's drive-through unassembled convention.
Youngkin received 54.71% of the weighted , according to tracking by the Virginia Public Access Project. Another businessman, Pete Snyder, was second at 45.29%.
In all, there were seven GOP candidates vying for the nomination. Under the GOP's ranked-choice voting rules, candidates were eliminated based on votes, with those ballots reviewed to determine which candidate ranked second, and those votes were reallocated. After the second round, businessman Pete Doran was eliminated with just 0.4% of the votes, and his supporters' second- and third-choice votes were being reallocated.
That process continued until one candidate had 50% of the total weighted votes. Another Fairfax County resident, Sergio de la Pena, was eliminated after the third round. He had less than 7% of the votes.
About 30,000 Republican delegates voted at 39 sites around the state on Saturday, and the votes were taken to a Richmond hotel for counting. The attorney general's race was counted first, and Virginia Beach Del. Jason Miyares was declared the nominee late Sunday night.
Counting began Monday morning in the gubernatorial race. Once that nominee is determined, the votes for lieutenant governor will be tallied.
Youngkin retired last year as president and co-CEO of the Carlyle Group, a global investment firm where he worked for 25 years. He earned a bachelor's degree from Rice University in 1990 and a graduate degree from Harvard Business School in 1994. This is his first run for public office, and according to reports, his net worth is $254 million.
He has served on the boards of several non-profit organizations, including the Virginia Ready Initiative, Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus Advisory Board, the Museum of the Bible, and the Meadowkirk Retreat Center. He also served as a warden at Holy Trinity Church in McLean.
Democrats are choosing from among five candidates for their gubernatorial nominee in a June 8 primary. Early voting has begun and will continue through June 5.
Another rich out of touch multi-millionaire, who will run our state into the ground. Never Trumper turned Trumpist just for votes. He will spend millions and lose badly to Terry McAuliffe.
