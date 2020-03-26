Quantico's Defense Explosive Ordnance Disposal Division has taken possession of a reported live grenade found in a vehicle in Manassas Park.
Manassas Park police and the City of Manassas Park Fire and Rescue were called to 118 Kent Village Drive earlier Thursday for a possible explosive device.
Units arrived on the scene and discovered what is believed to be a live grenade contained inside of a vehicle.
Quantico Marine Corps base ordnance disposal technicians rendered the device safe and took possession of it.
Kent Village Square and a portion of 200 Kent Drive have reopened as has the shopping center and surrounding areas that were evacuted as a precaution.
Manassas Park police have released no further details on the case.
